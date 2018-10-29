LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a man in a deadly home invasion reported on Sunday.
The suspect, identified by police as 34-year-old Sheldon Thomas, was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Metro said.
According to police, officers received a 911 call of a "possible prowler" on the 8100 block of West Charleston Avenue, near South Buffalo Drive, at around 3:31 a.m. Thomas was breaking fences in an attempt get into people's homes.
Thomas was confronted by a homeowner in his 80s after Thomas had forced his way into the homeowner's yard, police said. The homeowner was armed with a handgun and he confronted Thomas on the patio.
The two fought over the gun and the homeowner was shot in the head, according to police. Officers found the homeowner when they discovered broken slats on the ground near the house next door. Medical personnel who later arrived on scene declared the man had died.
Thomas was seen attempting to flee the scene but was taken into custody by arriving patrol officers. Thomas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The homeowner's identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after his next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
