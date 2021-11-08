LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man they said intentionally struck and killed a motorcyclist.
On Nov. 7 about 8:43 a.m., police were called to Washington Avenue and Michael Way for the crash involving a pick-up truck and motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Michael Daniels, remained on scene.
Police said the crash was intentional. Investigators learned the victim "had an affair with Daniels' wife," police said. Daniels allegedly followed the victim from a home and intentionally swerved, hitting the motorcycle and causing the crash.
Daniels was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.
The victim will be identified by the coroner after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.