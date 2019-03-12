LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested one of its own officers after a months-long investigation, the department said Tuesday.
Police arrested LVMPD patrol officer Rachel Sorkow Tuesday for five counts of felony misconduct, along with "capturing the image of the private area of another person," and indecent exposure, Metro police said.
According to police, the investigation began in Sept. 2018, when information about Sorkow came out of another case involving a person on parole. Police said Sorkow used criminal justice information systems and released information to unauthorized people.
Police said she violated department policy by using a personal phone to record citizens and in one video she recorded "the private area" of a person without that person's knowledge.
Sorkow, 29, worked for the Community Policing Division in Metro's Northeast Area Command. She was "relieved of duty" with pay on Dec. 4, 2018 while the investigation was being conducted, police said.
