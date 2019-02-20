LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in the northwest valley on Sunday by Las Vegas Metropolitan police in connection to a commercial burglary.
The suspect was identified by police as 20-year-old T'Shawn Allen. He was "a person of interest in multiple events throughout the Las Vegas Valley," as well as the Henderson area, according to Metro Police.
Las Vegas and Henderson police worked together to bring Allen into custody, Metro Police said.
Allen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing eight counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of attempted burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools.
