LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested nine accused child sex predators.
The LVMPD called the two-day operation "December Rain." According to police, undercover agents posed as juveniles online. After being solicited for sex, a meeting was set up and suspects were taking into custody.
Sheldon Young, 28, Guadalupe Bencomo, 47, Kody Pore, 24, Thuan Hong, 35, Jake Crawford, 50, Freddy Castillo, 26, Kyle Stoltz, 42, Nathan Bruin, 39, and Eric Ruiz, 23, all were booked in the Clark County Detention Center on the charge of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.
Task forces from the LVMPD, North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nevada Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security.
