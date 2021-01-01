LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested 36 people while patrolling the Strip and Fremont Street on New Year's Eve.
According to police, of the 26 arrests, 10 were felony offenses and 26 were for misdemeanors.
Clark County Fire Department said as of 12:30 a.m. Friday, it had transported 11 people from the Strip with minor issues like alcohol intoxication. CCFD said they received multiple reports for illegal fireworks in residential areas, but overall the holiday was "relatively quiet."
Nevada Highway Patrol said from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. Jan. 1, troopers arrested 36 people on suspicion of DUI. NHP said they also responded to two wrong-way driver calls overnight.
(1) comment
hahahaha The big dummies. I like to party. I like to hoot and holler. But even when I was younger I had a brain and was smart enough to realize there was a time and place for every thing.
