LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested 20 people in a multi-agency operation focused on violent crime and human trafficking.
Police said seven people were arrested on felony charges, while there were 13 misdemeanor arrests.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Spring Valley Area Command, who posted the information on "Operation Shield" Saturday, said nine of the misdemeanor arrests were "vice related offenses" on the Tropicana corridor.
During the operation, Las Vegas police also gave 24 traffic citations, impounded two firearms, stopped 84 vehicles and stopped 21 pedestrians.
Police said the "variety" of arrests included "a parolee for cocaine for sale, a wanted parolee absconded, fraud related charges, prohibited person possession firearm, using the ID of another to avoid prosecution, possession of meth/cocaine, the vice crimes and a DUI."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.