LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Sunday morning.
About 1:16 a.m. on Sept. 27, police responded to the aftermath of a fight involving four individuals in the 2500 block of Valley View Road, according to Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez.
Two people were transported to UMC Trauma, where one of the individuals was pronounced dead. The man who died was identified by the Clark County Coroner as Julius Bahe, 58, from Arizona.
According to police booking logs, LVMPD arrested two men in connection with the shooting: Thirlon Cortez Newman, 33, and Jimmie Lee Newson, 33. Both men face murder charges and Newman faces an additional battery charge.
Additional details were not immediately provided. This is an ongoing investigation.
