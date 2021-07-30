LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police made 15 arrests on Wednesday and Thursday in an undercover operation targeting alleged child sex predators.
Police from Metro, North Las Vegas, Henderson, the FBI and Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force assisted with Operation Dark Knight on July 28-29.
Those arrested were Charles Peterson, 28; Cody Zeno, 36; Kingsley Wokocha Jr, 32; James Lastrapes, 64; Uriel Campos-Tellez, 24; Nathan Fisher, 24; Darryl Gatmaitan, 33; Richard Santana, 36; Christopher Mayoral-Gutierrez, 20; Larry T. Gell, 58; Baltazar Lopez-Chavez, 48; Mohammed M. Abualroos, 51; Jesus Juan Zapata, 33; David A. Matlock, 52; and Jonathan Carter, 28. Each was booked into the Henderson detention center on charges of luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct.
Throw the keys away on this bunch of sickos.
