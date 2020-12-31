LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested 11 people thus far while patrolling the Strip on New Year's Eve.
According to police, of the 11 arrests, three were were felony offenses and eight were for misdemeanors.
Police have not arrested anyone on Fremont Street or the downtown area.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
