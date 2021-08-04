LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising motorists to plan ahead for traffic delays in response to the funeral procession for fallen NHP Trooper Micah May.
According to a news release, the procession will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. and leave from Palm Mortuary, 1325 North Main Street.
⚠️This Friday, there will be rolling, temporary road closures for the procession of @NHPSouthernComm Trooper Micah May. Here is a map of the route and approximate times. You are encouraged to come and show your support along the route where it is safe to do so.💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/3dbVCc3uEF— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 4, 2021
Police said Trooper May will then be escorted down the I-15 southbound lanes to Spring Mountain Road. The procession will then continue to Las Vegas Boulevard and travel south to the 215 southern beltway and proceed eastbound to the US-95 Henderson interchange.
From there, according to police, the procession will then turn northbound on the US-95 to Central Christian Church. A second procession will immediately follow the funeral to Palm Mortuary & Cemetery will Trooper May will be laid to rest.
Trooper May was killed after he was struck by a vehicle last week during a violent encounter with a suspect on the I-15.
