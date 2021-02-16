LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that it will no longer service Carry Concealed Firearm (CCW) applicants without an appointment starting Wednesday.
According to a news release, LVMPD says applicants will have the option of completing the online CCW permit application, which allows citizens to apply electronically, remit payment, and schedule an appointment all on the web.
Alternatively, according to the department, applicants may schedule an in-person appointment to process their physical application and remit payment.
The release notes that applicants can visit www.LVMPD.com and select “Online Services” to complete their applications and schedule their appointments. Those interested can also schedule an appointment by visiting the Records and Fingerprint Bureau section of the website
