LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested in connection with a police shooting at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday ran from security and struggled with police inside an elevator before he grabbed an officer's gun and shot them, Las Vegas police said in a press conference Tuesday.
About 1:33 a.m. on July 4, a man named Lyndon Troung had pushed a security officer while attending the Illenium concert. After this altercation, he fled on foot and engaged in a chase with Las Vegas police, according to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Laz Chavez.
"His behavior was erratic that night," Chavez said.
Troung was non-compliant with police and it was a struggle to get his handcuffs on, Chavez said. When officers attempted to adjust the handcuffs while holding him up against an elevator wall, Troung was able to reach down with his left hand, while cuffed, and grab the trigger of an officer's Glock 21 45-calibur handgun. During the struggle, Troung fired one shot from the holster, hitting an officer's leg.
"He's got your gun!" one of the officer's said on body-worn camera. "Get him a tourniquet!"
At the time of the shooting, the gun was secured in a "duty holster" that was mounted on the officer's belt.
"Mr. Troung was able to insert one of his fingers into the holster and pull the trigger of the firearm," Troung said. "It should be noted that the firearm was never removed from the holster."
A second officer was injured by bullet fragments to his ankle. No other weapons were fired or deployed during the incident.
Both officers were treated at UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been released from the hospital. Chavez said the officer who was shot is "doing fine" at home. The identities of the officers were not available Tuesday afternoon.
Troung remains at UMC hospital under observation. LVMPD is looking into policies surrounding weapons and holsters
"It can very well be an equipment issue," Chavez said. "I spent this morning looking at a number of different holsters and I have the same concerns that probably everyone in this room has. We're going to look at that and make some determinations of whether or not we need to discontinue the use of some of these holsters and certainly go into training."
BAIL SET AT $100K
The man suspected in a police shooting at Allegiant Stadium on July 4 had a bail set at $100,000 in justice court on Tuesday.
Lyndon Troung, 28, who failed to make an initial appearance while hospitalized, will be remanded in custody. Judge Joe Bonaventure banned him from the resort corridor on the Las Vegas Strip for the time being.
His next court appearance is set for July 8 at 8:30 a.m.
ORIGINAL REPORT
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Allegiant Stadium.
About 1:33 a.m. on July 4 west of the Las Vegas Strip, authorities responded to a shooting while working the venue's first live music event, the Illenium concert.
"LVMPD officers were working a special event in the 3300 block of Al Davis Way when they responded to a disturbance incident involving a male," police said in a media release. "During this time, a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to gain access to an officer's weapon."
One suspect, identified in police booking logs as 28-year-old Lyndon Troung, was arrested in connection with the following felony charges: two counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, discharging a gun in a prohibited area and battery with a deadly weapon where the victim is a first responder.
According to police, he fired one shot, hitting the officer. The officer was transported to University Medical Center Trauma with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the officer was treated and released. Another officer was also treated for undisclosed minor injuries.
Troung was also taken to UMC for an evaluation into "his erratic behavior," police said. Additional information will be made available in 72 hours after the shooting.
His initial court appearance is set for July 6 at 9 a.m. As of July 6, Troung remains hospitalized and was not present for the court hearing, according to the District Attorney's office.
(3) comments
Don't Chicago our Vegas, you degenerates.
Odds are the shooter was not a concert goer, just some scum that is attracted by money.
Lowlife druggy loser
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.