LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are cracking down on an apparent uptick in aggravated assaults in the Las Vegas Strip corridor.
During a Clark County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren said that police have arrested nearly 1,500 people in August and September in the Convention Center Area Command alone, with roughly 40% felony and misdemeanor arrests.
The sheer number of arrests indicates an uptick in crime in the area, according to police.
“That's a minimum of 16% more than any other month this year or last year,” Koren told commissioners.
Koren added that aggravated assaults have gone down 33% in the last 28 days compared to the previous 28 days, and that 90 illegal firearms were seized over the last two months.
“We're noticing an increase in gang members from other states, an increase in robberies and stabbings, shooting from individuals that are from out of state,” Koren said.
