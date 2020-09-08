LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police held a brief press conference on Tuesday to address violence that took place on the Strip and in downtown over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
On Friday alone, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested 28 people. They said there were multiple fights they responded to through the weekend along the resort corridor.
Details of the fights were not provided.
A video showing a brawl inside the Encore casino went viral over the weekend. Wynn Las Vegas said the "otherwise calm holiday weekend was marred by a disruption created by non-hotel guests:"
In order to ensure Wynn Las Vegas and Encore maintain the guest experience standards for which we are known, we are increasing our investment in our security procedures and team. We have increased the presence of security throughout the resort and added more uniformed Metro police officers. Security officers and others currently prevent groups of unrelated guests from gathering to ensure appropriate physical distancing; with their increased presence, Wynn security will allow no exceptions.
As an added precaution, all hotel room keys will be scanned at elevator entrances to ensure only current registered guests are admitted to the hotel towers. Furthermore, as guest demand for our luxury resort experience grows, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have now returned to the standard, higher hotel rates we offered pre-pandemic.
