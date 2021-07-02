LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Visitors are choosing to celebrate Fourth of July in Las Vegas, and with nearly every hotel room booked, police are adding extra resources to keep people safe.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department plans for large crowds every year during the Fourth of July, but a bigger presence is being planned this year to have more boots on the ground with the recent opening of Resorts World on the north end of the Strip.
LVMPD said it's good to see high occupancy on the Las Vegas Strip during the holiday weekend, however they want guests to celebrate safely and responsibly.
Officers from the Convention Center Area Command will be out patrolling like normal, while receiving help from fellow area commands centers.
“It’s no secret we’ve seen a spike of violent crimes across the United States, our city has been very fortunate that in the residential areas we’ve been able to keep crime down, unlike other cities. However our resort corridor has not been as lucky we’re seeing some of the same trends where violent crime started increasing in our resort corridor, and that’s why we’re out here in full force we’ll have a lot of officers working extra just to make sure everything is safe”, Captain Dori Koren said.
Travel to Las Vegas has been steadily increasing.
In May 2020, around 150,000 people visited Las Vegas, whereas this year nearly three million people have traveled to Las Vegas.
