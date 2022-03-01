LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is accepting applications for the spring recruitment class of its Law Enforcement Explorer Program.
The program is accepting applications until March 3 and introduces participants to the realities of a career in policing.
According to the department, Explorers get to see what it takes to be an officer on the streets, operations within the jail, how to process crime scenes and how to take 911 emergency calls.
LVMPD says that those interested in participating in the program must be between the ages of 16 and 20, be of good moral character, have no felony convictions or lengthy criminal history, must pass a police background investigation and must be motivated and willing to volunteer time in the community.
Through weekly meetings at LVMPD headquarters, members will learn leadership and life skills, make new friends and interact with the public. The explorer program is an exciting and rewarding service opportunity which will enhance the explorer’s preparation for future roles as a citizen and community member, LVMPD says.
The LVMPD Law Enforcement Explorer Program, now in its 43rd year, offers unique experiences to young, career-minded adults.
The program provides teens the opportunities to share thoughts and ideas with peers while exploring the various career paths law enforcement has to offer. More importantly, according to LVMPD, the program is designed to pair teens with mentors who will show them law enforcement from a different perspective to build mutual understanding.
Additional details including the online application are available at www.LVMPDExplorers.com.
This recruitment is limited to the first 200 qualified applicants and will close March 2 or earlier.
