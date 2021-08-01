LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people suffered life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called about 3 a.m. on Aug. 1 to Paradise Road and Karen Avenue for a crash.
The investigation showed a red 2015 Chrysler 300 sedan was speeding northbound on Paradise approaching Karen, police said. A silver 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Paradise, trying to turn left onto Karen.
Police said the front of the Chrysler hit the passenger side of the Ford. The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Raygoza, ran from the scene but was soon arrested.
All five occupants of the Ford were taken to Sunrise Hospital. Two passengers from Illinois, a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.
Raygoza, who had minor injuries, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two charges of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, two charges of of leaving the scene of the crash and driving without a license.
He's expected in court on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.