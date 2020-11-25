UPDATE (NOV. 26): The missing 11-year-old Azaia Allen has been found.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police announced Thursday afternoon that Allen was located.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening in the south valley.
According to police, Azaia Allen was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Dean Martine and Cactus.
She was reportedly last seeing wearing the white t-shirt pictured in the provided photo, pajama bottoms and white shoes. Azaia wears corrective lens, police noted.
According to police, she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
LVMPD #MissingPersons Detail is asking for the publics assistance in locating Azaia Allen.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 25, 2020
She was last seen near Dean Martin and Cactus on Tuesday, wearing the same t-shirt as in the photo.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 702-828-3111/702-828-2907. pic.twitter.com/mNCvfAfKdV
Anyone with information on Azaia's whereabouts are asked to contact Las Vegas police's missing persons unit: 702-828-2907.
