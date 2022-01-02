LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting on New Year's Day that they say stemmed from an argument between a man and woman who were roommates in an apartment near E. Flamingo and Pecos Road.
On Jan. 1 around 11:26 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call about an argument between a man and a woman in an apartment in the 3200 block of East Flamingo Road. Arriving officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Detective's preliminary investigation found that the victim had been in an argument with her roommate, later identified as 68-year-old Glenn Wright. During the argument Wright took out a gun and shot the victim. He then left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, police said.
According to LVMPD, Wright was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the charge of open murder.
The identity of the victim, cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
