LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas-based pigeon rescue group said one of the famous rescued "cowboy pigeons" has died.
In a tweet Sunday, Lofty Hopes Pigeon Rescue said "Billie the Pidge" died.
"She was weak when we caught her and had lost toes to stringfoot in addition to the hat being glued onto her head," the tweet said.
When asked for an update into finding out who originally glued the hats on, the group said they gave all of the information they had to police but were unsure of any steps taken to find the culprit.
Several pigeons were spotted in Las Vegas in early December wearing little cowboy hats, later determined by the group to have been glued on. The group tirelessly tried to capture the three birds, including Billie.
It wasn't clear if the bird's death was connected to the hat incident.
(1) comment
Ripping it off the head of the bird was guaranteed to be more traumatic than gluing it on. That rescue group murdered a bird with their good intentions.
Oh well, it was only a flying rat.
