LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas photographer is capturing what quarantine is like for families around the valley.
Photographer Yong Dawson said she saw photographers around the country creating "porch portraits" so she wanted to try.
"The families are still at their house, they just come in front, kind of show their personality, get outside," said Dawson.
There was lots of personality when Dawson showed up to several Henderson homes on Wednesday.
One family created "quarantea," a tea party they have every Sunday. The family was dressed up in robes, hair rollers and pajamas for their portrait.
Other families are coping with more adult beverages.
The Cosenza's had a big glass of wine for mom, computers for the kids and dad's make-shift work from home set up.
“I never thought this would happen in my lifetime," said Emma Crane, 10.
Emma lives down the street from the Consenza's. She helped her dad celebrate his first quarantine birthday for their portrait.
“We just hope that everyone stays healthy and safe and enjoys their family time together even the small celebrations," said Emma's mom Latasha.
Another family dressed up as the characters from "Wizard of Oz."
"We’re trying to make it a more positive thing to be home," said Lina Valdovinos.
Porch portraits have become more than than just something to do.
"I get to capture these moments that they'll be able to look back on for years to come," said Dawson.
