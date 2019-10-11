The Las Vegas Philharmonic is bringing "Batman," "The Simpsons" and "Beetlejuice" to life as the orchestra will perform the music of Danny Elfman at the Smith Center.
On Nov. 2, the Las Vegas Philharmonic will perform music from beloved movie collaborations between Danny Elfman and Tim Burton in addition to music from "The Simpsons" and more.
Selections include music from:
- Batman/Batman Returns
- Beetlejuice
- Edward Scissorhands
- Nightmare Before Christmas
- Spiderman
- The Flash
- The Simpsons
"One of today’s most prolific composers for film and television, Elfman possesses the incredible ability to create timeless bonds between his music and the storytelling visuals of the many fantastical movies he’s been a part of," the Las Vegas Philharmonic said in a news release.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy pre-concert activities including, trick-or-treating in the lobby, special characters, photo opportunities, and live entertainment inspired by the band Oingo Boingo.
Tickets start at $51. Costumes are encouraged.
