LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County honored a local philanthropist who helped solve a cold case from 1989 on Tuesday.
Stephanie Isaacson, 14, was killed in 1989 walking to school. Her case went decades without any concrete leads until Las Vegas police submitted DNA evidence to Othram Labs in Texas for testing. Six months later, investigators linked Darran Marchand as the killer.
The breakthrough was made possible thanks to Justin Woo, the founder of Vegas Helps. He donated $5,000 to help investigators send the evidence to the Texas lab.
Clark County brought Woo and Othram CEO Dave Mittelman together for the dedication ceremony. Mittelman said this is just the start of solving cold cases like this one.
"There are so many families, such as the Isaacson family, that need answers, haven't gotten answers. There's technology now that's available that wasn't available even a few years ago," Mittelman said. "When you have someone as great as Justin, paired with really great investigators, and a little bit of technology there's magic that can happen for hundreds of thousands of cases in this country."
