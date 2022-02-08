LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pharmaceutical industry is being hit with staffing shortages nationwide.
"You are seeing tasks that are required of pharmacists increasing – like we said with vaccinations," said Louis Prusa, P1 pharmacist class president at Roseman University. "Especially in some of the big-box stores, it is metric based, where it’s, ‘How many prescriptions are coming? How many prescriptions are going out?'"
Pharmacist Bobby Benson calls it burnout, and said many pharmacists are turning more towards smaller pharmacies.
"The volume plus the pandemic, and then the COVID shot, too," he said.
Benson left a chain pharmacy after more than a decade. He opened his own pharmacy, Belmont Pharmacy, four years ago.
He said smaller, local pharmacies offer healthier work environments and typically are not as swamped as big-name pharmacies.
"It's less stressful and you don't have corporate," he said. "It's like a family-oriented business."
Turnover at larger pharmacies could now impact patients. Benson said many new customers visit Belmont and complain about long wait times at competitor pharmacies.
Dr. Leiana Oswald with Roseman University said some pharmacies are trying to prevent staffing shortages by offering signing bonuses, something she said hasn't been heard in the industry in years.
"We've had graduates offered $50,000 signing bonuses," she said.
Roseman University is also working to fill the gaps. The school's pharmacy program prepares students in just three years. Students graduate with their doctorates.
Oswald also said they try to visit middle and high school classroom to spark interest early on.
"We want that seed to grow. We want every student to know about the opportunities that are out there," she said.
