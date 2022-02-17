LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police issued an arrest warrant for a pastor accused of committing sex crimes against children.
According to court documents, Reynaldo Crespin faces nine felony charges related to sex crimes against minors.
Charges include two counts sexual assault against a person under 14 and two counts of sexual assault against a person under 16. Crespin also faces five counts of lewdness.
Crespin is listed as pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, the church website confirmed. According to the biography on the church’s website, he and his wife have served as the pastors since it opened in 2002.
The Clark County School District said someone with same name as Reynaldo Crespin worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary. CCSD said that same person was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.
