LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planning to take several flights this year? Alaska Airlines on Wednesday announced that it is launching the first-ever flight subscription service, and Las Vegas is included in the destinations offered.
Dubbed "Flight Pass," members can can fly up to 24 roundtrip flights a year for a fixed monthly rate, the airline says.
Alaska Air says that members will be able to choose from 100 daily flights connecting 13 California airports to each other and nonstop service between Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas.
The airline says subscribers can choose between two annual plans that differ only in the length of the required advanced booking time:
- Best value – Flight Pass: Starts at $49 per month, requires booking at least 14 days before travel, and as early as 90 days in advance.
- Most flexible – Flight Pass Pro: Starts at $199 per month, allows same-day booking up to two hours before departure, and as early as 90 days in advance.
The company says that subscribers will receive credits deposited monthly or bi-monthly into their Flight Pass account, to be redeemed for 6, 12 or 24 nonstop trips a year to eligible destinations.
"Flight Pass builds on our mission to offer travelers the most West Coast destinations at the best value," said Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines. "Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests' lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there."
According to Alaska Airlines, members are still required to pay applicable government taxes and airport fees on each flight, in addition to the monthly subscription fee and nominal fare (most flights the fare is only $0.01, the company notes).
For more information, visit: flightpass.alaskaair.com
