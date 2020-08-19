LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A trending concept nationwide among families with schoolchildren is being implemented right here in the valley: the formation of "pandemic pods."
The makeshift home classrooms are one solution to solve a range of challenges posed by distance-learning, from childcare costs, supplies, and concerns over gaps in comprehension without in-person interaction.
Jessica Chaundy showed us her makeshift home classroom for her children and several others, hosting them during the school week to help with their studies.
"We want to make sure they stay on task, that they are able to be successful during the school year," Chaundy said.
She opened her home to two families for the pod, helping moms with childcare. She asks that parents bring their child's lunch and supplies for their lessons.
"They don't have to choose between putting food on the table, and their children's education," she said.
The Facebook group "Pandemic School Pods Las Vegas" has grown to more than 1,300 members, showing a range of ideas for how families can create "pods": they can range from location, school, grade level, specific needs such as special education, or extracurricular activities such as art or physical education.
Many parents have questions about legal issues surrounding "pods." Nevada Health and Human Services officials said there is no oversight of pods, as long as the groups and setup remain voluntary and free.
If parents charge for costs of childcare, laws for daycare centers would apply, officials said.
