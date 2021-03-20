LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested the parents of a child after he died at University Medical Center early Saturday morning.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 9-1-1 took a call from Leon Gritz, 27, at about 2 a.m. on March 20, from his apartment in the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
Gritz told police that his 8-year-old son had attempted suicide. Medical personnel found the boy unresponsive and took him to UMC where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim showed "substantial" injuries consistent with physical abuse and neglect "by his parents." Additional details of the investigation were not immediately available.
Gritz and the boy's mother, 28-year-old Christine Gritz were taken into custody and booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.
The two are scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on Sunday, according to booking records.
The boy's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact police at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers.
