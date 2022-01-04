LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two local organizations are coming together to offer a free workout and COVID-19 testing.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Caridad and LV Barstarzz will be offering a free workout along with COVID-19 testing. It's all apart of their weekly "Wellness Wednesday" initiative.
The workout will begin at 10 a.m. at the dT Alley at 120 S. 6th Street. Afterwards, everyone is invited to Caridad's location at 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South for free COVID-19 testing.
A spokesperson said it's more important than ever to stay in shape amid the ongoing pandemic.
"I think now more than ever, it's really important to stay healthy," said Merideth Spriggs of Caridad. "It's a great opportunity for you to come down, get healthy and be a part of the downtown community."
The workouts and testing are available to everyone. They say there is plenty of room in the dT Alley to ensure social distancing.
