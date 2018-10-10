LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas organization said they plan to award customized adapted bikes to children with special needs during their annual Fall Bike Giveaway event.
Las Vegas AMBUCS will give away at least eight specially adapted tricycles to children who are unable to ride an off-the-shelf bikes during the Trykes and Treats Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., a release said.
The event will be held in the parking lot of TEAM Construction at 4875 West Nevso Drive.
Families who are interested in having their child with special needs measured for their own customized adaptive tricycles are welcome to stop by the event for further details.
