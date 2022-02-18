LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The founders behind a new organization in the valley want to help connect veterans with careers after their military service.
The Charlie-Mike Foundation is a veteran-run organization that focuses on preparing veterans for civilian life. The organization works with veterans through education, certification or assistance with interviews and resumes.
“Charlie-Mike” is the military code phrase for “continue mission,” or pushing through adversity no matter the difficulties.
“Some people might see this person was an infantryman but what does that mean in the civilian world if your looking for say a technical job?" said Mike Del Prado the President of Charlie Mike Foundation. "You know leaderships skills, time management, ability to cope with difficult situations, so they are key soft qualities that come with a veteran regardless of what they did in the service. That’s the foundation that any employer is looking for.”
“The reason I’m doing this workshop to translate those skills, put it into words that the civilian workforce could interpret, I had trouble putting into words what I did in the military," said veteran Daniel Escobedo. “Military terminology is a lot more difficult than civilian terminology, like executive versus officer, supervisor, you really have to find the right words and it goes a long way.”
For more information about the organization, visit www.charliemikefoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.