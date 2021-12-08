LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local organization is providing free wheelchairs to anybody that needs one for permanent use.
The Nevada Wheelchair Foundation was founded in 2000. The organization orders and delivers lightweight, foldable wheelchairs to those in need. Officials say they give out hundreds every month.
"Some people just cry and they say, now I can go to the mall with my family," said John Williams, director of the Nevada Wheelchair Foundation. "We had one; they had never seen water because they couldn't get to the water in the electric wheelchair. And they took our wheelchair, and they got down to the water and actually touched the water."
Their work comes amid an aluminum shortage affecting senior supplies. They say there is a major need for wheelchairs in Nevada.
The Nevada Wheelchair Foundation offers wheelchairs free of charge and will deliver to right to the client's front door.
For more information on how to get one, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.