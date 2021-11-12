LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas cooking school is serving up vegan cuisine, and teaching chefs of all skill levels.
Vegas Vegan Culinary School and Eatery officially opened in downtown Las Vegas, offering both a vegan deli and cooking classes.
Co-owner and CEO Heather Heath said it's been a journey just to open.
“Originally, we were told we were going to open in February of 2021, and then we got pushed to April, and then we got pushed to June and then we just said who knows," Heath said.
Located in the Arts District off 3rd Street, Vegas Vegan Culinary School and Eatery blends food alternatives and education together.
Heath and co-owner Mindy Poortinga created a first of its kind vegan culinary school.
“We are one of a kind in the U.S. We offer non-accredited classes so they’re going to be fun and engaging and what to do with to-fu," Heath said.
Non-accredited means you don't pay thousands of dollars to be a certified chef.
“You’re paying $15, $20,000 price tag, and if that’s what you want to do with your life and become a chef and go into the industry and have your restaurant than sure. This is focused on the everyday person and that’s majority of people. Ones that can afford to come in and pay $45-$70 for a class for a few hours," Heath said.
Heath said it's about learning plant-based cooking without feeling pressured.
“Just the idea of being able to do cooking classes where people can come and see how easy it can be without feeling threatened without feeling like there’s an activist yelling at you – you have to be vegan for the animals you do it for yourself- it’s your journey. This isn’t about us, it’s about you and it’s about us offering you solutions," Heath said.
Heath became vegan six years ago when she started her non-profit in Asia called Willows Wish, that focuses on animal welfare. Her nonprofit has been able to save over 400 dogs from the meat trade.
“I never go over to Asia and say shame on you and accuse it’s not my place to do that. It’s my place to understand why they’re doing it though so I can try and find the nooks and crannies where you can get it in and try to influence," Heath said.
Co-owner Mindy Poortinga already had an established local vegan meal prep company that she will continue to offer at the Eatery. She will handle making the items offered at the deli as well as teaching the cooking classes.
They plan to bring in chefs locally or from around the country to speak and teach.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, students enrolled for Chef Kenny Chye's class where he'll be demonstrating how to make vegan sushi.
Heath said she's looking forward to people coming in and learning.
“I could never go vegan cause I love cheese too much- well guess what- we can show how you can eat vegan cheese," Heath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.