LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- The valley's only all-women tackle football team is looking for new players.
The Las Vegas Silver Stars say they are open to women of all shapes and sizes joining the roster.
"We're looking for any woman that wants to play," said head coach, Dion Lee. "Football has a position for everybody."
Lee said several positions are needed, and tryouts will be intense.
"We'll be testing their skillset. Can they backpedal? Can they catch? Can they run? Even tackle."
While the women love to play, team owner Carrie Walters said the team is about so much more than just the game.
"We're really about family and giving women the opportunity to play a sport our male counterparts have been able to play for lots of years," Walters said.
Lee said you don't have to have a lot of experience to try out.
"90% of football is heart and desire. I can teach you the skill set," Lee said.
Player Darce Washington has plenty of love for the team, and desire to make it the best team possible.
"When I first came out to my first practice I was hooked and never left," Washington said.
She's a rookie this season and encourages other women to give it a try.
"You never know if the sport is for you until you give it a try," Washington said. "For women, and young girls, why not us?"
Tryouts take place Oct. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School. Women 18 and older are encouraged to come out.
Click here to register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/las-vegas-silver-stars-official-2022-season-tryout-tickets-169563967391?aff=erelexpmlt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.