LAS VEGAS (AP/FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board approved a nearly $50 million dollar contract with Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build an underground transit system at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The company backed by Elon Musk is one step closer to start boring tunnels in Las Vegas for an express transit system at a massive convention center.
The project’s set to use autonomous electric vehicles to get people around.
According to the LVCVA, there’s supposed to be three underground passenger stations, a pedestrian tunnel and two vehicular tunnels that stretch about a mile.
“It’s a day to celebrate but it’s also a day to get to work. We’ve got 16-18 months worth of work to do,” said LVCVA CEO and President, Steve Hill. “It’s a system that has high capacity. It’s innovative. It’s fun. We think it will be a great customer experience.”
In March, the board overseeing Las Vegas' tourism agency voted to authorize contract negotiations to begin with Musk's enterprise The Boring Company.
The system of just over a mile long was expected to debut by Jan. 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, which hosts over 1 million people every year.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman had voted against starting negotiations arguing the company does not have a "track record of achievement."
