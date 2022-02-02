LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's double hopes that February will usher in a banner month for the Wedding Capital of the World with a record 5 million weddings looming and the lucky calendar dates of 2-2-22 and 2-22-22.
On Wednesday, a steady stream of couples went to the Clark County Marriage License Bureau for the Feb. 2 date on their license, and chapels saw a number of couples saying, "I do."
The pandemic snarled celebrations for the 5 millionth wedding in Las Vegas, but one lucky couple is expected to mark that magic milestone sometime this month.
"In the last nine months, we have been working really hard with the wedding industry ... to make this a special year for couples," Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.
According to Goya, Las Vegas' wedding industry is a $2.5 billion machine with vendors, venues, independent contractors and resort revenue from visitors.
