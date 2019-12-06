LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners and representatives from the Las Vegas police department are asking residents interested in helping the homeless to "donate responsibly" and avoid giving directly to individuals living on the street this holiday season.
"While it might seem like a good idea to give money, food or clothes directly to a homeless person on the street, that generosity can unintentionally hurt the homeless and our neighborhoods," Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.
According to Clark County, "These donations enable a homeless person to remain on the streets, and deters him or her from accessing services and programs that help homeless individuals move off the streets."
Those interested in helping the homeless are encouraged to direct their donations toward the programs and organizations that work with the homeless.
County officials suggest utilizing www.MeaningfulChangeLV.com to find information about organizations that provide long-term solutions to homelessness. The website also has information about volunteer opportunities with various organizations.
These organizations provide meals, clothes and other items to the homeless, in addition to providing services such as case management, job training, and mental health and substance abuse treatment, Clark County said.
"This time of year we normally see an increase in community members wanting to help the homeless and it's understandable" Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Andy Walsh said. "But the surest, safest way to do something good for someone who is unhoused, is to donate to a charity or service set up to handle money or donated goods. When we work together through organized agencies we can have a greater impact on the lives of those we are trying to help."
Each cash donation is incentive to keep doing exactly what they are doing - sitting st the side of the highway offramp, begging.
