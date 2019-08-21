LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the two officers involved in the shooting of a robbery suspect in Laughlin Monday.
Officer Cory Mickelson, 52, has been with LVMPD since August 1994. Officer John Susich, 42, has been with LVMPD since March 2006.
LVMPD said the two men are part of the Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau. Both were placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident.
LVMPD responded to a possible robbery on Aug. 19 at about 1:14 a.m. at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin.
As officers arrived, the suspect got into a vehicle and barricaded himself. Police said about 7:39 a.m., the suspect stood outside of the vehicle and reached for his gun, then ran toward officers pointing the gun at them.
Police officers fired multiple rounds, killing the suspect at the scene.
This was the 13th officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2019.
