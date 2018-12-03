LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police has identified the officer involved in a deadly downtown shooting over the weekend.
Officer Paul Bruning, 48, opened fire and shot an uncooperative suspect Saturday morning in the 1700 block of Fremont Street, near Bruce Street, Metro confirmed.
Bruning has been employed with Metro since 2005. He is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division. Police said Bruning was placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the review of the incident.
According to police, Bruning attempted a traffic stop on a car that was speeding and driving recklessly on 18th Street at around 7:40 a.m.
When the driver stopped near Fremont and Bruce, Bruning asked the driver to exit the vehicle and the driver complied, police said. After the suspect exited the car, he reached for a "large, bulky item on his waistband."
Bruning gave several commands for the suspect to stop and asked what he was reaching for, police said.
The suspect did not listen and Bruning grabbed the man in an attempt to detain him, according to police. The man began fighting Bruning prompting him to use his taser, which sent the man to the ground.
The man got back up and continued fighting Bruning.
At some point during the second altercation, Bruning used his gun and fired at the suspect, police said. The suspect was hit and transported to University Medical Center where he later died.
The identity of the suspect is expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.