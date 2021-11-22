LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas will offer free on-street meter parking downtown this Saturday, November 27th to encourage people to shop locally on Small Business Saturday.
On-street meter parking will be free in the Fremont East District. Street parking in the Arts District is always free.
The city says free parking will allow more customers to support local stores and restaurants, whether it's dining in, shopping in-store or picking up orders.
For more ways to support local businesses this holiday season, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/shoplocal.
