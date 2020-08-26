LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some of Las Vegas’ most experienced oddsmakers say the future of sports betting in the coming days is uncertain after several NBA playoff games were postponed to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“I hate to be the guy with the bad news, I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think it’s going to get much better quick, I really don’t,” said South Point Sportsbook Oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro.
Following months of full casino closures and sports temporarily going away, Vaccaro said the latest demonstrations by NBA and other professional athletes are having an impact at South Point’s sportsbook.
“If there were NBA games on right now, the crowd behind me would be double,” Vaccaro said.
Vaccaro said sports bettors who put money on the games that were postponed today got their money back.
His concern now is whether or not the NFL will follow in the NBA’s footsteps.
“We’ll see what the climate is on the first Thursday night game which is only two weeks from tomorrow,” said Vaccaro.
College football and the dozens of games that would normally take place on Saturdays afternoons are also questionable.
“With 135 games that there used to be on a Saturday with college football. You might have ten. You might have 15,” said Vaccaro.
