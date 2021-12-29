LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is moving full-steam ahead with their eight-minute fireworks display along the strip, but some locals and visitors are unsure how they will celebrate amid COVID-19 concerns.
The parking lot at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign was packed Wednesday evening.
Felix Lumbala lives in Las Vegas and took his brother and sister out sight-seeing to the sign. Lumbala is the President of a local group called Congolese Community of Nevada. He said they're having a NYE party at the Flamingo with over 200 people, but he's not sure if it will actually happen.
"We’re planning on going, but maybe we might cancel we don’t know. We had a meeting today, but we had to call it off because some people are sick already. So we might change- we don’t know yet," Lumbala said.
He said they'll make their final decision on Friday.
"So we’ll just try our best, but safety counts first we need to protect the others," Lumbala said.
On the strip it was bustling with visitors. Jason Bass is visiting from Indiana, he booked this strip in September. He said there's no concern being around massive amounts of people with precautions in place.
"I’m vaccinated so I got my mask and just kind of enjoy, not going to live in fear," Bass said.
