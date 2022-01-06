LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect who they say robbed a business in the north valley on Thursday morning.
On Jan. 6, police said the man entered a business near Aliante Parkway and the 215 Beltway. Details of the robbery, including the name of the business, were not provided, but police said no one was injured.
The suspect was described as 5'8" to 5'10" tall, medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and shoes. He drove off in a white station wagon-style four-door vehicle.
The robbery is being investigated by both Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
