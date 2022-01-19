LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas and Las Vegas police departments said they made 116 traffic stops in a recently campaign to crack down on street racing.
The effort took place on Sunday night.
While specific locations were not provided, police said they focused the effort on areas where street racing had been reported.
The 116 stops led to the following:
- 3 DUI arrests
- 2 arrests for parole and probation violations
- 1 arrest related to a hit-and-run crash
- 11 reckless driving citations
- 68 speeding citations
- 4 drag racers caught in the act
- 3 citations for running red lights
- 1 missing person located
The departments said 19 NLVPD officers participated in the program, funded by a Nevada State Police Office of Traffic Safety grant.
"The North Las Vegas Police Department regularly participates in Joining Forces events like this one, which aim to increase awareness for traffic safety and change risky behavior on our roadways, making our streets safer for motorists, pedestrians and residents," they said in a statement.
