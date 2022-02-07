LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- High school students planning to attend prom will have a free option on March 5 to find their perfect outfit.
Project 150's Las Vegas Prom Closet will return after a two year hiatus.
Teens can select from thousands of gently used dresses, tuxedos, suits and accessories, the nonprofit said.
“We know how expensive it can be for families to buy formal attire, but we want high school students to look and feel their best and enjoy making memories at their fabulous prom," stated Kelli Kristo, Project 150 executive director, in a media statement.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 505 E. Capovilla, Suite 101.
Students must register in advance online for an appointment time. Limited spots are available for the event. To register, visit project150.org/events.
