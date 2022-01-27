LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SilverSummit Health and The Center are joining forces to put on a sock drive for homeless and disadvantaged community members.
The drive will run until the end of February. The donated socks will be distributed in hygiene kits during routine, monthly distributions by The Center and LVMPD staff.
If you'd like to donate, you can do so during normal business hours at the following locations:
- SilverSummit Healthplan - 2500 N. Buffalo Dr., Suite 250, Las Vegas NV 89128
- The Center - 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- The Just One Project - 711 North Rancho Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89106
"When we distribute these kits every month, the recipients are truly happy to see fresh socks and other hygiene products that they seek. Making a difference in their lives is a real blessing," said The Center's Chief Operating Officer Brian Hosier.
Following the sock collection, SilverSummit Healthplan and The Center will compile new hygiene kits that will be given to people in need throughout the Valley beginning in March. The kits will also contain referral resources as well as important health and Medicaid information from SilverSummit Healthplan.
