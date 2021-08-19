LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It has been a tough week for Transition Services after someone stole catalytic converters on four of its work vans in the west valley.
The vans, which were parked near Sahara Avenue and Buffalo Drive, are used to shuttle crews around town who do yard work.
“Sometimes it makes me mad,” said Deonte Anderson, who works cleaning up yards for the nonprofit.
"They might not have seen that it was a company that works with adults with intellectual disabilities. But hopefully they'll watch this and see all the people they did impact, because it really hurt them," said Transition Services supervisor Nicole Lilly.
Officials said crews of around 30 people go out daily to work, but this week they’ve been working in areas around the office because the four vans are out of commission.
Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust system. Thieves will steal and then sell them. The converters are later melted down for precious metals inside. Some of the metals are worth more than gold.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have teamed up with North Las Vegas Police, Henderson Police and the District Attorney’s Office to investigate catalytic converter thefts.
Metro said there have been more than 900 reports of catalytic converter thefts since January.
Police urge people who are hit to file a police report, so officers know where thefts are happening and to see what trends are taking place.
They also ask people to mark their converters with an identification number, which would help them link a suspect to any converters that are recovered. The special police task force was key in a recent arrest where a Henderson homeowner says a catalytic converter thief fired a gun at him but missed.
Transition Services is asking for donations to help pay for at least $12,000 in repairs to get the vans operating again. Because the company has been hit before, it’s also trying to raise money for either a metal cage or plate that can be installed around catalytic converters.
The devices make it tougher for thieves to steal converters. The nonprofit says it does have insurance, but its rates have shot up and it wants to see if donations can be raised for repairs, so insurance rates don’t keep skyrocketing.
