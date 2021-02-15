LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit is giving youth who have had trouble with the law a second chance.
Students in the Chef Jeff Project Relaunch program for the first time on Saturday sold food that they had made -- beignets and chicory coffee. The project provides a test kitchen in Las Vegas for young people who are on probation or who might be at risk of arrest to learn cooking and other life skills that can prepare them for a job.
Members from the North Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown stopped by for beignets on Saturday.
"We believe food changes lives and the spirit of hospitality can be used to speak a language of healing and restoration for generations to come," Henderson said.
The Chef Jeff Project is a continuation of a 2008 Food Network show featuring Chef Jeff Henderson, who learned to cook while incarcerated and used his skills to help him transition to work outside of prison. Henderson developed the Chef Jeff Project to help at-risk yout learn life and job skills.
The Chef Jeff Project plans to have another pop-up event to sell jambalaya, beignets and chicory coffee at their North Las Vegas location (2987 North Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 9, NLV 89030) on Saturday, Feb. 20 9 to 11 a.m.
