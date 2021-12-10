LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Families living at the Marble Manor Apartments near downtown Las Vegas received some much needed holiday cheer from a Las Vegas nonprofit.
New Era Las Vegas met with around 100 families at the Marble Manor Apartments near H Street and West Washington Avenue on Friday afternoon, uplifting spirits ahead of the holidays.
Families were given toys, groceries and food.
Organizers said they're just trying give mom and dad one less thing to worry about this holiday season.
"It's not your typical giveaway experience. You're going to have messages, you're going to have music, it's going to be something that's going to make them feel like they're apart of something. We don't want to give off charity vibes where we just give to them. we want it to be a community effort. something that feels about unity, something that feels about love, something feels like family. So that's what we're doing today," Minister Stretch Sanders said.
Sanders said while the organization gives back year around, this event is important for kids to show them a true Christmas experience.
